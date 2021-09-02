WENATCHEE - COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee are nearing an all-time high.
Confluence Health on Wednesday reported 42 patients hospitalized due to the virus at the Wenatchee hospital, a jump of six patients from just a week ago.
As of Wednesday evening, 10 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit and eight are on a ventilator. None of those patients are fully vaccinated.
Of the 42 hospitalized, 35 are not fully vaccinated, according to Confluence Health.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital is 44.
At Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, 16 patients are hospitalized due to the virus; 14 of those individuals are not vaccinated. Hospital officials say on average, about 95 percent of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.