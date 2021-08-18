WENATCHEE - More than 30 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
As of Tuesday evening, 33 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, up from 28 virus hospitalizations on Monday. Current hospitalizations include six in the intensive care unit and two on a ventilator, according to Confluence Health.
Of the 33 hospitalizations, 14 are Chelan County residents, nine are from Douglas County, six from Grant County, three from Okanogan County and one is from San Juan County.
“The delta variant is primarily hospitalizing individuals who are unvaccinated,” said Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies. “The hard part with the delta variant is it is impacting younger people. The majority of people that have gotten severely sick with the deal variant that are vaccinated have immune-compromised system.”
Patients hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital include people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
“It’s a very different variant than what we’ve experienced before,” Davies added.