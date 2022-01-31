EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District says a number of healthcare organizations are running low on COVID-19 testing supplies.
“With the incredibly high number of positive cases in Chelan-Douglas Counties, and interruptions in the supply chain for tests, healthcare providers and public heath are prioritizing testing for symptomatic individuals to help triage and treat illness,” health district officials stated.”
Cascade Medical, Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health and Lake Chelan Health are all reporting their testing inventories are low. The organizations are only testing symptomatic patients and require a testing appointment. Appointments can be made by calling the organization’s main phone line.
The health district is also scaling down testing at the Town Toyota Center site. Testing appointments are required.
“During this time of limited testing capacity and high community COVID-19 prevalence, the CDHD Health Officer, Dr. James Wallace, recommends individuals assume they have COVID-19 if they are not able to test and are experiencing COVID-like symptoms,” health officials stated. “Without testing, individuals who are feeling sick should isolate at home for at least five days, or until they no longer have symptoms, including no fever for 24 hours before leaving isolation or returning to work.”