OLYMPIA - Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccine types are now available for all Washington residents age 18 and older.
The expanded availability of the vaccine comes following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
At least six months after receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, adults age 50 and older, or those 18 and older living in a longterm care facility, should get the booster dose, under the recommendations. Anyone 18 through 49 can also get the booster dose. Everyone 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get the booster two months after getting vaccinated.
“We want people to be as safe and healthy as possible. Expanding booster eligibility to all adults will further protect families, especially as we gather for the holidays,” said state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “We know COVID-19 vaccines work, and boosters further increase immunity and protection. If you are 18 or older, and enough time has passed, I strongly encourage you to get a booster dose.”
Across the state, more than 860,000 people have already received their booster dose, according to the state Department of Health.