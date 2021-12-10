OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health is recommending everyone 16 and older receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now available for teens ages 16 and 17 after the state expanded the eligibility to include everyone 16 and older following guidance and recommendations from the FDA and CDC. The Moderna vaccine is not yet available for 16 and 17 year olds.
“Ensuring booster doses are available to as many people as possible will add an extra layer of protection across our communities this winter, help keep families health as we gather this holiday season, and increase immunity as the omicron variant spreads worldwide,” said state Secretary of Health Umair Shah.
Initial data from the CDC shows COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against omicron and other variants.
Across the state, about 1.2 million people have received a booster dose.
“The recent emergence of omicron is another reminder of the importance of vaccinations and boosters, especially for children and adults with chronic conditions that place them at higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19,” said Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett.