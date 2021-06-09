WARDEN - The Grant County Health District is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday in Warden.
The vaccine clinic is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warden Community Center. Both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, available for anyone ages 12 and up, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up will be available.
There is no cost and health insurance is not required.
To make an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine, click here: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/9596503129
For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, visit here: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/5611929093