The state has confirmed multiple cases of the highly-spreadable Delta variant of COVID-19 in north central Washington.
Health officials say variants of the virus are identified through genomic sequencing at the state’s department of health laboratory.
The most recent patient of the Delta variant lives in Okanogan County were they are recovering without hospitalization.
In April, the Alpha variant of the virus appeared and is currently the predominant variant responsible for most new cases in Okanogan county.
The Delta variant is substantially more transmissible than both the Alpha variant and the original COVID-19 strain and is spreading fastest in areas where vaccination rates are low.
As of July 14, the Washington State Department of Health published the following report detailing confirmed cases of variants by county: