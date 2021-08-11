MOSES LAKE - The annual Cowboy Breakfast is back on Friday as the traditional kick-off to the Grant County Fair.
The breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sinkiuse Square in downtown Moses Lake. Tickets are $10 per adult and $6 for kids. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
The Cowboy Breakfast is sponsored by the Moses Lake Roundup and served by the Kiwanis Club of Moses Lake. Proceeds from the event benefit the Kiwanis Club and its community projects.
The Grant County Fair is set to return Aug. 17-21. For more information, visit www.gcfairgrounds.com.