CONNELL - Washington State Troopers say a Kennewick man is dead after a one vehicle wreck near Connell on SR 395 on Wednesday.
Just before 12:30 p.m., Troopers say 54-year-old Thomas Bailey of Kennewick was going north on SR 395 about two miles south of Connell when his pickup truck left the roadway.
Authorities say Bailey overcorrected, causing his vehicle to roll.
Bailey was reportedly belted up at the time of the crash, but whether drugs or alcohol were a factor remains unknown.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.