QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening.
Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
No one was hurt and it appears intoxication was not a factor.
State Patrol is still pondering as to why the driver made such a wide turn.
As of 7:19 p.m., Grant PUD crews are working on restoring power, but say there is no timeframe as to when electricity to affected customers will be restored.