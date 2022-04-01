ORONDO — A vehicle crash sparked a small brush fire Thursday afternoon in McNeil Canyon in Douglas County.
The fire was started just after 2 p.m. when a driver reportedly lost control of a minivan on McNeil Canyon Road. The vehicle went off the road in the crash, with the heat from the muffler catching the brush on fire.
The brush fire was about an acre in size when fire crews arrived.
The wind-driven fire grew to about three acres before being contained at about 2:45 p.m., according to fire officials. No injuries were reported in the fire.
The driver of the minivan had minor injuries from the crash but refused medical treatment.
Douglas County fire districts 2 and 4, along with Chelan County fire districts 1, 5 and 7 responded to the fire.