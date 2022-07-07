ORONDO - It’s a collision you don’t read about often, a helicopter crashing into a tractor. It happened in Orondo on Wednesday, according to local firefighters. Douglas County Fire District 4 officials say the wreck happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Turtle Rock, which is about four miles south of Orondo.
When fire crews arrived, they found a twisted heap of burning metal that consisted of a helicopter and tractor entangled with one another in an orchard.
The pilot of the helicopter and the tractor driver were both injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment.
Further investigation revealed that the helicopter struck high-voltage power lines above a cherry orchard while it was likely drying cherries with its rotor blade; the aircraft plummeted, hitting a tractor with a sprayer that was operating in the orchard.
The crash reportedly caused an extensive power outage in Douglas County.