ALMIRA - An article written by the Spokesman Review reports that Spokane Teachers Credit Union is gifting two scoreboards to the Almira School District worth $56,000.
The gifted funding comes after a destructive fire destroyed the Elementary/Middle School in Almira on Oct. 9, 2021. Since then, the district has resorted to using temporary facilities to teach students as planning and construction on a new school continues.
The Spokesman Review reports that the new school will open in September 2023.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union has a history of helping the communities it serves in eastern Washington.