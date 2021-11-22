WENATCHEE - If you’re wondering why scores of people will likely look like they’re searching for something throughout the Wenatchee area, here’s why.
In observance of Small Business Saturday, Numerica Credit Union will hide dozens of Numerica Credit Union-branded wallets, each containing four $25 gift cards to local businesses throughout the Wenatchee Valley. The wallets will be available for finding on Nov. 27, which is Small Business Saturday in America.
“As a local art studio, we’re so thankful with this amazing opportunity,” said Nancy Barrett, owner of Class with a Glass in Wenatchee. “Numerica purchasing these gift cards means our gallery will meet new customers, and they'll get to take a fun painting lesson. We’re honored to be chosen as one of the featured small businesses.”
During the event, Numerica will be posting hints about where wallets will be dropped on Facebook and Instagram.
“We wanted to give back in a way that benefits small businesses and inspires people to shop local,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact. “…Wallets will include gift cards from locally owned boutiques, restaurants and other small businesses who are the heart of our communities.”
Odds of winning depend on the number of participants. Must be 18 or older.