COULEE DAM - Fire crews had a fight on their hands when over 100-acres of land northeast of Coulee Dam went up in smoke on Saturday.
The fire broke out on tribal land prompting an initial response from Mt. Tolman Fire Center.
The fire reportedly at Peter Dan Road and Dump Road.
Other fire stations assisted, which include Grand Coulee, Coulee Dam and Elmer City. Firefighting aircraft was brought in by the Department of Natural Resources to fight the blaze.
Mt. Tolman Fire officials say the blaze was contained to 102 acres.
Reported at 4:02 p.m. the fire was fully contained around midnight.
No structures were lost and no one was hurt.
Fire officials say the blaze was human-caused, but the details remain under investigation.