SOAP LAKE - Residents living in Soap Lake and Ephrata will have an additional option in shopping for household essentials soon.
According to Grant County’s Building and Planning Department, crews have broken ground on the 10,640-square-foot building that will house a Dollar General store.
The big box retailer location will be built in Lakeview just east of SR 28 across the highway from Gas N’ Go. The store will be situated at 79 SR 28 West.
A timeline as to when the store will be completed has not yet been disclosed.
A parking lot and a more formal access point to the store will be constructed with building.
Dollar Generals sell clothing, cleaning supplies, home decor, health & beauty aids, pet supplies, toys, seasonal items, and grocery.