SKYKOMISH — Drivers on US Highway 2 in the Bolt Creek Fire area can expect delays on Wednesday as crews conduct another round of hazardous tree assessments.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says there will be intermittent delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions throughout Wednesday from milepost 46-49 as State Parks crews complete the assessment.
Highway 2 has closed numerous times since the Bolt Creek Fire started Sept. 10 as trees and debris has fallen onto the highway. Hundreds of fire-damaged trees have been removed from along the highway. Two large trees had to be removed from the highway on Tuesday.
The Bolt Creek Fire has burned about 13,400 acres and remains 36 percent contained as another warm and dry period with increased winds sets up over the area on Wednesday and Thursday.