WATERVILLE — Fire crews were able to establish a perimeter line around the Mohr Fire thanks to favorable weather conditions.
The fire, burning about 10 miles southeast of Waterville, is listed at 6,489 acres and is 28 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to incident command.
Air resources were able to hit the fire hard Wednesday, followed by hand work by crews on the ground to start securing and strengthening the fire perimeter.
A Level 2 evacuation remains in place for the Rimrock Meadows area and Douglas Creek area. Fire incident command and the sheriff’s office plan to re-evaluate conditions Thursday afternoon.
Road closures around the fire remain in effect and recreational areas are closed to the public.