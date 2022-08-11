VANTAGE — Most fire resources on the Vantage Highway and Cow Canyon fires will begin to demobilize on Thursday as fire activity has remained minimal.
The Vantage Highway Fire, started Aug. 1 west of the town of Vantage, is estimated at 30,659 acres and is 90 percent contained. The Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg has burned about 5,832 acres since starting Aug. 3. That fire is now 80 percent contained.
Both fires have seen very little fire activity in recent days and crews have worked to repair containment lines and mopped up.
Most remaining resources at the two fires will demobilize at the end of Thursday, with some local Department of Natural Resources firefighters and engines to remain on patrol. As of Thursday morning, about 150 personnel are assigned to the Vantage Highway Fire and about 160 on the Cow Canyon Fire.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation.