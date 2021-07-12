MOSES LAKE - A groundbreaking ceremony on what will a new-and-improved food bank and distribution center in Moses Lake, will take place on July 19, 2021.
A new warehouse and distribution center will be erected on a 6.33-acre lot off SR 17 north of Home Depot in Moses Lake.
In 2013, Marchand Construction of Moses Lake donated the land to the food bank. $2 million was set aside in the 2019-2021 capital budget for construction of the new site.
Project Coordinator Lisa Whitney says a new distribution center would significantly increase food safety as well as storage capacity and allow for efficient food transportation practices.
The Moses Lake Food Bank distribution center provides food to 33 food pantries in five counties. It is currently situated on Marina Drive in the city.
The project’s reported price tag is just under $3 million.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at 9299 Beacon Rd. NE.