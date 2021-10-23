ELLENSBURG - A police investigation is underway after Central Washington University’s library was vandalized with homophobic and politically-charged graffiti on Thursday night. The vandalism reportedly occurred inside while the library was open, but staff was not present in the area where it was done. The offensive markings were done on the walls with an ink marker and some of the shelving in the library was damaged.
“Although the markings are being erased, it is important to state, unequivocally, that the propagation of hate will not be tolerated at our university,” the University’s administration wrote in an email to students on Friday.
CWU says it has zero-tolerance for any act of hate or aggression against any member of the LBGTQIA+ community or anyone else.
The University says campus police are investigating and is asking anyone who may know something about the incident is asked to come forward. CWU says all information is confidential and tips can be anonymous. The number to call is 509-963-2111.
The people responsible for the heinous act remain at-large.