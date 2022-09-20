MOSES LAKE - Crumbl Cookies has revealed an opening date of its Moses Lake location.
In a previous article, iFIBER ONE News was informed by store owner Ranae Rusk that the bakery would open sometime in October or November. On Tuesday, Rusk told iFIBER ONE News that October 21 is the expected opening date if everything goes according to plan.
Crumbl in Moses Lake is hiring. Rusk says the bakery has hired a little over half the staff needed at this point. If you're interested in applying, send a resume to wa.moseslake@crumbl.com.