ELLENSBURG - A local man will likely live to see another Christmas thanks to the actions of his girlfriend and a swift response by first responders in Kittitas County over the weekend.
On Sunday just after midnight, Kittitas County deputies and Ellensburg police went looking for a motorist who was traveling from Yakima to Ellensburg after his girlfriend reported him missing.
The girlfriend, an Ellensburg resident, told deputies he was several hours late in showing up to her home and didn't call, prompting her to assume something was wrong. The woman eventually provided Ellensburg Police his cell phone information, and they got an emergency ping indicating his phone was close to Woodhouse Loop south of Ellensburg.
After 40 minutes of searching, Kittitas County Deputy Mark Berg found skid marks at the intersection of Thrall and Canyon Roads about a mile from the area suggested by the ping. Following the tracks from the road, Deputy Berg found the missing man pinned in his crushed vehicle 50 yards off-road. Authorities say the man's vehicle went through tall brush, concealing his vehicle from the roadway.
The driver had multiple injuries and was suffering from cold exposure. The man was eventually airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment due to the criticality of his condition.
The crash victim's status is unknown at this time. The cause the of crash was not disclosed.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.