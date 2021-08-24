Following the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Central Washington University is removing exemptions from getting immunized against the virus.
"The personal/philosophical exemption to the vaccine requirement will be eliminated. Only documented medical conditions and sincerely held religious beliefs will be allowed for exemptions. Students who had previously submitted a request for a philosophical exemption will be contacted by a representative from the Office of the Dean of Student Success to advise them of their options now that philosophical exemptions are no longer available," CWU President Jim Wohlpart stated on the university's website.
The university says all students must also verify their vaccination status by Oct. 18. Students who are not vaccinated by the deadline will be relegated to taking online classes.