ELLENSBURG - The investigation continues into the death of a Central Washington University student who was found dead in their dorm room over weekend.
The school reported that the individual was discovered deceased on Saturday night.
Initially, school administrators reported that the student had died of natural causes. However, intel from the Kittitas County coroner's office appeared to contradict the university as an autopsy has not been performed yet and coroner's office has no inclination on what the cause of death might be at this point.
An autopsy to officially determine the cause of death will be conducted by the coroner on Tuesday.
All that is known about the victim at this point is that he was a male.