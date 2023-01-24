ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend.
Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue.
Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower of his dorm but hadn’t turned the water on. Henderson says Jungman died suddenly and collapsed despite having no known health problems, according to the family.
As for the cause of death, Henderson says it’s ‘inconclusive’ currently. Further testing is being done elsewhere, which includes a toxicology test.
Henderson says it’s going to take more time before a cause of death is determined.