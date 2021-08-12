MOSES LAKE - Grant, Chelan, and Douglas counties continue to see drastic increases in coronavirus case rates as week-over-week growth in cases compound ‘with interest.’
In Grant County, a case rate of 508 per 100,000 was recorded on Wednesday; that number was significantly higher than the 254 cases per 100,000 recorded exactly a week prior.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District's 521.8 cases per 100,000 were documented in the two-county area on Aug. 9, which is up from the case rate of 358.2 one week prior.
Grant County Health District’s Theresa Adkinson says the reason for the spread is attributed to unvaccinated people, compromised-immune system patients who have been vaccinated, and the spread of the delta variant at a rapid rate.
“The hospitals are overrun. They can’t take transports, people who need a higher level of care. Keeping our hospitalizations down is beneficial to the entire community,” Adkinson told iFIBER ONE News.
In addition, the Watershed Music Festival has been a contributor and multiple cases stemming from the concert statewide have been documented. Grant County says the local number people who were infected at the music festival isn’t large at this point, but says “this is about the time when people start to get sick."
On Thursday, health officers from Adams, Grant, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Lincoln counties joined other officials statewide in signing a letter urging everyone to wear masks indoors.