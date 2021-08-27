MOSES LAKE - Dialogue was tense between two Moses Lake school board members during a regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26.
After passing the district’s $129.8 million budget for the upcoming school year, the topic of transparency was brought up by outgoing board member Elliot Goodrich. Goodrich expressed his frustrations about his contentious relationship with other school board members and appeared to channel his comments at school board President Vicky Melcher and fellow board Vice President Susan Freeman.
Goodrich brought up an email sent by the district’s attorney in regards to his concerns about alleged financial misappropriation committed by Joshua Meek, the district’s former superintendent.
“I was made aware of some things that were going on in our district that I was concerned about of a financial nature,” Goodrich explained. “Being a board member, I believe it is my job to oversee those public funds; public funds are spent for the benefit of our children. Hearing those things, I then proceeded to send an email to our staff asking for information on these items, which I thought was what I should be doing as your representative.”
Upon probing into the matter further, Goodrich says he received an email form the district’s lawyer on behalf of Freeman and Melcher informing him that he was “overstepping his authority” as a school board member. He was reportedly informed that school board members need to operate as a unified body.
Goodrich says he was “disgusted” by the situation, but Melcher then countered, telling him she was “disgusted” with the circumstances in regards to him being a “rogue board member” who did things “beyond his legal authority” and “refuses to support majority decisions.”
Goodrich says after a recent special meeting regarding personnel issues within the district, he was told he needed to stay to be “talked to.” Goodrich further explained that three other board members “sat him down” and told him he was “only pursuing this (internal investigation) because 'I was psychologically unstable because I was afraid of losing my authority by no longer being on the board in November.'”
A moment later as Goodrich tried to speak after a long pause, Melcher swiftly pounded the gavel to adjourn the meeting drawing jeers from some in attendance.
A series of audit reports provided to the school board reportedly raises questions about the payment of special project stipends for principals, assistant principals, district office staff and district administrators — including Meek — without prior board approval. The board says Meek failed to timely provide receipts for his use of a district credit card for purchases made for district-needed supplies and services; Meek failed to comply with district policies governing timely reimbursement software personal purchases he made using the card; and “perceived inaccuracies” in Meek’s reporting of personal leave time.