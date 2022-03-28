LEAVENWORTH - A mysterious caller has become quite the nuisance after they bluffed about the presence of bombs in Leavenworth on Thursday and Friday.
The threatening phone calls are taken seriously by local authorities, prompting them to close and evacuate targeted areas in the tourist town two days in a row.
Investigations into confirming whether there was a bomb took several hours both days. On both occasions, it was determined that no bomb was present.
According to iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ, Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Rob Huddleston says the FBI could get involved in the investigation.
On Saturday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released a memo that provided additional details about the nature of Thursday’s bomb threat. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office stated that a man had phoned into Rivercom 911 Dispatch and informed them that he had left a package wrapped in a black trash bag, in a garbage can across from the Rhein Haus in the 700 block of US 2 in Leavenworth.
The caller said he had an “analog clock” attached to the package and was insinuating it was a bomb. The caller never used the word ‘bomb,’ but he insinuated it several times on the phone.
Investigators say the caller placed two additional calls into businesses, Icicle River Brewery and The Wok About Grill. The caller advised them that he had placed a package in their businesses and for them to leave immediately.
Washington State Bomb Squad teams moved in and swept the targeted areas and confirmed that there were no bombs.
The investigation into who is placing the nefarious calls continues.