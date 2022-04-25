QUINCY - After becoming Quincy School District’s Superintendent earlier this year, former Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman has a successor. On Monday, the Quincy School District announced its selection of David (DJ) Garza Jr. as its new Assistant Superintendent.
Garza will leave his post as the Director of Student Support Services in the Wahluke School District in Mattawa.
According to a press release, Garza’s mission is to “be a crucial part of bridging the gap between student needs and systems of support so that all students can be successful.”
Garza is a Mexican migrant who immigrated from Northern Mexico, eventually settling in Othello. Garza says his upbringing has “allowed him to make real-world connections to families and students and has helped shape the leader he is today.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the Assistant Superintendent for Quincy School District. I am in service of talented students, committed teachers and staff, loving families, and supportive community members. I look forward to our collaboration together to support the great work that has been accomplished and will strive to assure that every decision is made in an effort to improve the educational opportunities for our students,” stated Mr. Garza.
David, his wife and their four children will move from their small farm in Othello to Quincy later this year.
“Mr. Garza's background and experience make him an excellent selection as our new Assistant Superintendent. I am looking forward to partnering with Mr. Garza to implement our new Strategic Plan and move our District from recovering from the pandemic to thriving” said Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman.