CHEWELAH - Like his art, David Govedare was "larger than life" to his peers. The highly touted artist died just before Thanksgiving.
Govedare was the artist who crafted "Grandfather Cuts Loose The Ponies" (a.k.a. Wild Horses) at the top of a ridge overlooking I-90, the Vantage Bridge and the Columbia River in Vantage. His piece, "Grandfather Cuts Loose The Ponies" consists of 15 life-size steel horses which appear to be galloping across a ridge above the Columbia River. The art piece was finished by Govedare in 1990.
Govedare is also responsible for the Calling The Healing Waters sundial sculpture in Soap Lake. Govedare created the monument in tandem with Keith Powell of Coulee City.
Govedare resided in Chewelah north of Spokane in Stevens County.
Govedare's friends want to preserve his workshop and home in Chewelah, according to KNKX. They're also raising the funding needed to build the metal basket needed to finish "Grandfather Cuts Loose The Ponies," an item that cost an additional $1 million to craft.
The Native American artist was 71 years old.