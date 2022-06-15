BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata.
Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
Nickels’ sentence on the manslaughter charge handed down on Monday was less than the 140 months already served. He was released from custody following the hearing.
Munro was shot in the front yard of his Ephrata residence on Dec. 29, 2009. According to court records, he was able to get inside his home where officers found him dead in the living.
Prosecutors had argued that Nickels was upset with Munro for dating his ex-girlfriend. Nickels drove from Helena, Montana to Ephrata, where he confronted Munro and shot him.
Nickels was later arrested back in Montana.
Nickels was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder following a two-month long trial in 2012. Nickels appealed his conviction, claiming an error in jury instructions. A state appeals court agreed, reversing the murder conviction and prison sentence.