WENATCHEE - Lewis & Clark Elementary in Wenatchee has $5,000 extra in funding to buy school supplies thanks to a charitable gesture from the recently-opened Burlington store in Wenatchee. Burlington donated the money through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org. Burlington opened its doors on Monday, Oct. 25 and had its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 29 where it presented the check to Wenatchee School District administrators.
According to Lewis & Clark Principal Alfonso Lopez, the teachers will use the funds on many new classroom items.
“On behalf of the Lewis & Clark Elementary and the Wenatchee School District, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store to the neighborhood and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” said Lopez. The new Burlington store is located just East of the school. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need for their classrooms this year. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”
Each time Burlington opens a new store, Burlington celebrates by adopting and funding a local elementary school in their store community.