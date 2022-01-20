SHELTON - Mason County’s coroner is looking for answers after a dead body was recently found on a beach on Harstine Island, just east of Camden Way.
The coroner says the body is decomposed to the point of being unidentifiable.
The deceased male is about 6 feet in height, weighing about 170 pounds. The corpse was wearing dark-colored sweat pants, black Under Armour boxers, wool socks, a white shirt with Hollister Bike Week 2005 printed on it, a dark-colored zip-up hoodie with green fleece on the inside, a long sleeve botton up flannel shirt over the top, and a green camo bandana face mask. The deceased person also had white Skullcandy brand headphones with tan leather lining around his neck. He may have had reddish hair.
Coroner Jaime Taylor told iFIBER ONE News that the body had been in the water and had washed on shore. She believes the person had been dead for about two months. At this point, she says there are no indications of injuries on the body.
Anyone who thinks they may know this person and know they’ve been missing is asked to contact Mason County Coroner Jaime Taylor at 360-427-7752.