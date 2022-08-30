Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are ‘sounding the alarm’ on a new form of fentanyl that has made its way to the forefront of the illegal drug trade.
It’s called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’
Rainbow fentanyl, as it’s known, is a version of the highly toxic and often fatal synthetic opioid that can look like sidewalk chalk, or candy, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials said in a statement Friday.
Rainbow fentanyl is dyed various colors. At both the U.S. southern border and in Oregon, law enforcement officers have recently seized rainbow fentanyl in two forms – pills and pressed blocks. The pills could be easily mistaken for candy, and the pressed blocks resemble the sidewalk chalk that children play with.
“Not only are we concerned that children may mistake rainbow fentanyl as candy or a toy, but we’re also worried that teenagers may be tempted to try the drug due to its playful coloring," the Pierce County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page. "If your kiddos play in public spaces, such as the local park, please be on the lookout for suspicious substances. If you are a parent of a teenager, please talk to them about the dangers of fentanyl, and other drugs."
Fentanyl is commonly disguised in fake prescriptions pills and that the fakes are indistinguishable from real pills.
Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate there were over 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the previous year, federal officials said. Synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl — accounted for more than three quarters of those deaths.