Growing fentanyl use in our region in 2022 translated into more deaths, according to coroners with Chelan and Grant counties. Fentanyl accounted for far more drug-related overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021 in at least two counties in north central Washington.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says fentanyl death nearly quadrupled in 2022 with 20 deaths tallied last year compared to the six reported in 2021.
"It's infiltrating the community," Harris said. "It's touching a lot of lives and hurting a lot of people."
Harris says the age range of those who died from fentanyl range from early 20's to mid-to-late 50's.
In Grant County, coroner Craig Morrison says 17 fentanyl deaths were counted in 2022. Morrison says the numbers from 2021 weren't readily available to provide, but he did confirm that the increase from 2021 to 2022 in fentanyl-induced deaths was significant.
Fentanyl-related data out of Douglas, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Adams counties was not provided in this year's Washington State Fatal Overdose Surveillance report.
Statewide and county data shows that Fentanyl accounted for most drug overdose deaths in 2022, followed by meth.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain.