ROYAL CITY - 17-year-old is behind bars after he allegedly threatened death to a Royal High School student on social media.
The assailant showed up to the school to confront the victim, who is also 17, on Thursday at around 3:45 p.m.
The culprit reportedly left and came back a short time later where he was met by police and grant county deputies. Royal City Police Chief R.J. Rodriguez says the harasser was arrested and charged with felony harassment. The offending party did not have any weapons on them according to police; though, they do believe the individual is affiliated with a gang. However, police say the spat between the two parties was one-sided and the victim is not affiliated with any gangs. In fact, the victim says he had no issues with the suspect and did not know what the conflict was about, and said the two had no history other than they were classmates.
During the arrest, the school went into a modified lockdown because after-school activities were still going on.
The suspect used to attend school in Royal earlier in the year, but was no longer attending.