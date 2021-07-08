OLYMPIA — Washington state's death toll from last month's record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78.
The state Department of Health said Thursday that in comparison, there were just seven heat-related deaths in Washington from mid-June to the end of August 2020. From 2015 to 2020 there were a total of 39 deaths. A majority of the deaths from the late June heat wave were in King and Pierce counties, officials said. One death was reported in Douglas County, three in Okanogan County and three in Benton County.
Oregon on Wednesday reported 116 deaths following temperatures that shattered previous all-time records during the three-day heat wave that engulfed Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada.
The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.
Seattle, Portland and many other cities broke all-time heat records, with temperatures in some places reaching above 115 degrees Fahrenheit.
Health officials said that the state numbers are preliminary and subject to change, and heat-related deaths by county will be updated weekly online.