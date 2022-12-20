Unlike Thanksgiving, Christmas falls on a different day of the week each year, which can make for more unpredictable travel patterns on the road.
This year, Dec. 25 falls on a Sunday creating a crossroads for motorists trying plan for the day they'd like to head over the mountain passes to see their loved one's for Christmas.
According to WSDOT, Dec. 23 is predicted to be the day for the heaviest of Christmas-caused traffic flows via Snoqualmie and Stevens passes in both directions prior to Christmas.The time spans with the most congestion over Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas Eve Day will be the least-busiest day for travel prior to Christmas and Christmas Day is expected to see more travelers than on Christmas Eve.
According to WSDOT, Snoqualmie Pass will see the worst congestion amongst all days on Dec. 26 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. going east and noon to 4 p.m. going west.
On Dec. 26 via Stevens Pass, eastward travel will be at its worst in the hours of 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. going eastbound and from 3 p.m to 5 p.m going west.
If you plan to travel over Snoqualmie Pass on Dec 22, the National Weather Service is calling for up to 11 inches of snow accumulation that day late in the day into early Friday with 1 to 2 inches possible during the day on Friday with little to no snow accumulation on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the ensuing days after.