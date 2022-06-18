QUINCY - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has identified the trio who perished in a horrific crash in the 12000 block of Road Q and Martin Road on Thursday night.
Grant County Deputies say the crashed vehicle was transporting four passengers, a total of five occupants, including the driver.
The car reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and rolled several times just after 10 p.m. Killed in the crash were three males.
42-year Irineo Soto Morales, 27-year-old Ernesto Cumplido Martinez and 29-year-old Isidro Rodriguez Salvador all died on impact. The identities of the two people who survived the crash and were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane remain unknown.
It is not yet confirmed if intoxicants were a factor in the crash, but authorities suspect the driver was under the influence. As far as who was at the wheel, officials are still trying to determine that as well.