MOSES LAKE - REC Silicon is expected to make a decision by the end of this year on when it can restart production at its facility in Moses Lake.
The company has been working toward restarting production at the facility in 2023, dependent on market conditions. The polysilicon production facility was shut down in 2019 due to Chinese tariffs imposed on U.S.-made polysilicon, essentially shutting the company out of the Chinese market.
“…the solar market experienced a significant turnaround in 2021. REC Silicon’s FBR technology combines low cost, high quality solar grade polysilicon with an ultra-low carbon footprint that is well positioned for expected market growth,” stated company CEO James May. “In additional to the potential opportunity for a solar value chain to be located within the United States, solar wafer manufacturing capacity is currently under construction outside of China which may create opportunities for REC Silicon to restart the FBR facility in Moses Lake.”
While the company has been pushing for a 2023 restart of the Moses Lake facility, forecasts show market conditions will support the restart at the beginning of 2024.
“Over the past several years, we have been able to mitigate the impact of trade sanctions and adverse market conditions because of our talented, capable and resilient workforce,” May added. “Now that market conditions have turned and we may have the opportunity to restart and expand operations, these employees will ensure that we are successful in resuming and maintaining operations.”