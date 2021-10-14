FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb. More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can’t deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)