ELLENSBURG - Washington State Parks has revived what used to be a thoroughfare for trains and reopened it as a pedestrian crossing high above I-90 near Ellensburg.
On Thursday, the state announced the opening of the Renslow Trestle.
The trestle is open for non-motorized recreation. The crossing can be used for hiking, biking, and horse riding. The trestle completes the last major gap on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail which spans 100 miles.
Previously, people had to take a detour along Prater and Boylston roads, both of which have poor visibility and no shoulder. To make the trestle safe for crossing, crews attached concrete decking to the existing steel trestle and added safety railing.
The decking and railing design work began in May of 2019, and construction began in July 2020. The project was funded by a grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office’s Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.
The Renslow Trestle is a remnant of the old Milwaukee Road Railroad, which went bankrupt in the late 1970s. In 1983, the state legislature enabled the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to acquire a portion of the Milwaukie Railroad right-of-way through a grant.
During the 2006 legislative session, this portion of the then-named Milwaukee Road Corridor was transferred from DNR to State Parks as were portions of the corridor from Lind, WA, and the Idaho border. All trestles and tunnels were part of that acquisition.
Since that time, the U.S. Army acquired the property that includes the trail between the Renslow Trestle and the Columbia River as part of an expansion of the Yakima Training Center (YTC). The training center is an active firing range used for military training. An agreement in September 1991 created a partnership between the Army and State Parks to keep the trail open for users through the YTC.