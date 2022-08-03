WASHINGTON — Democratic Kim Schrier will advance to the November general election in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.
After Tuesday night’s ballot count, Schrier has received more than 49 percent of the votes. Schrier was first elected to the position in 2018 and is the first Democrat to win the 8th Congressional District.
The race for who will face off against Schrier in the general election is too close to call after Tuesday. Reagan Dunn and Matt Larkin, both Republicans, are separated by less than 100 votes.
The 8th Congressional District covers both sides of the Cascades and includes the eastern portions of King and Pierce Counties and, along with Chelan and Kittitas counties and a small portion of Douglas County.