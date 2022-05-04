MOSES LAKE - Tom Dent of Moses Lake wants to run for a fifth term as a legislative representative in the state’s 13th district.
Serving two-year terms, the Republican has maintained his role since his tenure began in January 2015. Dent represents the residents of Kittitas, Grant, Lincoln and Yakima counties.
Dent says he takes a "common sense" approach to politics and has since taking office in 2015.
“I feel I have accomplished a great deal since taking office, and I am excited to continue the work the voters sent me here to do. I am honored to serve and wish to continue to act on behalf of the people of the 13th district," he said.
Dent’s multi-faceted career as a rancher and a pilot translates into having the ability to executive broad oversight as a lawmaker at the state level.
Dent has served as ranking minority member on the Early Learning and Human Resources committee, which is responsible for setting policies around early learning, foster care, Child Protective Services (CPS) and mental health issues for young people. As part of this work, he sits on the Early Learning Advisory Council and the Department of Children, Youth and Families Oversight Committee.
“I believe every child in Washington State should have the opportunity to succeed in school and life,” Dent told iFIBER ONE News.
Dent is also an assistant ranking member of the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, which handles issues and policies surrounding agriculture, water, natural resources and Rural Economic Development. Because of the devastating blazes that have plagued Washington, Rep. Dent formed the Wildfire Caucus.
“I began an effort to encourage the use of Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) as an initial attack force on fires, with the goal to be on the fire in two hours, not two days. Burning up our natural resources is inherently wrong; we can and must do better," Dent added.
As a crop duster, is the founding member of the Pesticide Application Safety Committee (PASCO).
Dent also sits on the House Transportation Committee and the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission is responsible with identifying opportunities to alleviate air traffic congestion issues and possible solutions in the state. Rep. Dent has a passion for aviation and is very involved with the Aviation Caucus. He continues to push to improve the aviation infrastructure in Washington.
Dent appears to be running unopposed at this point.
Candidates for office can officially file between May 16 and May 20.