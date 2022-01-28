OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health has changed testing requirements for school district athletics in part due to districts and the state struggling to acquire enough COVID-19 tests.
State health officials announced the changes on Thursday. Prior to then, athletes in high-risk sports were required to test for COVID-19 three times per week, regardless of vaccination status.
Moving forward, athletes will be queried to test on the day of competition only. Anyone who tests positive is unable to play.
Student-athletes who have tests positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days are not required to test unless they are symptomatic.
Several school districts in the state, including the Ephrata School District briefly, had to pause most sports due to a lack of testing supplies.
The Ephrata School District had announced a pause on all non-varsity sports on Monday, but were able to resume activities on Wednesday thanks to a donation of 1,000 COVID-19 tests from the community and local businesses.