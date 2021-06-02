OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health has launched a new mobile vaccine service to deliver vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
The new service called “Car-A-Van” was launched Tuesday. The Department of Health is working with community partners and local health jurisdictions to increase vaccine access for communities including:
Counties with higher vaccine gaps by race/ethnicity
Communities with a high rank on the social vulnerability index for the virus
Sectors with recent outbreaks
Communities overrepresented in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Demographic groups with lower vaccination rates compared to other groups
“As vaccination rates increase statewide, we are continuing to analyze where and among which groups of people we’re seeing lower rates so that we can implement more tailors strategies to reach communities where they are,” stated Elizabeth Perez, director of the Center for Public Affairs & Equity at the Department of Health.