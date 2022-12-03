ELLENSBURG - A 24-year-old man is behind bars after it was determined that the destruction of the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center early Friday was arson.
At around 8 p.m. that same day, deputies served a search warrant at an apartment on East Helena Ave. in Ellensburg. At the apartment, Lyle 'Chance' Morgan was arrested and now faces charges of first-degree arson.
The warrant and arrest were connected with the fires that destroyed buildings and property at ACX feed and forage and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Club on Vantage Highway early Friday shortly after midnight.
Morgan is a former employee of ACX.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
No one was hurt by the blaze.