MOSES LAKE - Two people were reportedly caught breaking into a garage Jan. 1 near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded about 5 a.m. to a burglary in progress in the 3000 block of Wild Goose Road Northeast in Cascade Valley. The homeowners, watching their surveillance cameras, noticed someone attempting to break in through a window in the garage, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived and noticed an empty vehicle parked on the street near the home. Deputies, along with K9 Chewbacca, surrounded the home.
Chewbacca let out a bark as he was near the broken garage window, reportedly leading to the two suspects to surrender.
Recardo Rocha, 28, and Danielle S. Lesser, 30, were both taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail for residential burglary. Their vehicle was also impounded as part of the investigation.