SOAP LAKE - Alkali Lake is believed to be the watery grave of a man who presumably drowned on Saturday.
Alkali Lake is situated just north of Soap Lake. Grant County Sheriff's officials say a call about the suspected drowning came in at around 5:30 p.m.
Authorities say a man in his 60s was swimming with family when he went under about 15-20 feet from an island and was about 100 yards away from the main shore. Witnesses say nothing unusual occurred leading up to his disappearance.
Crews searched by boat and by helicopter until dark, but to no avail. Searching for the man continued the following day, with no sightings reported as of Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m.